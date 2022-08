Cammie Pohl during the Husband Calling Contest at the 2022 IA State Fair

Cammie Pohl of Davenport definitely knows how to call her husband for dinner.

She recently tied with Dorothy Knox of Cedarfield for third place in the Husband Calling Contest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The contest was part of the “Rural Americana Olde Tyme Competitions” in the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall. A first prize of $5 and ribbons were awarded to each class.

Dawn Mennear of Des Moines took first place while Virginia Stone of Waukee took second.