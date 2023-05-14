Show support for local LGBTQ+ residents and kick off Pride Month at a free NOH8 photo shoot in Davenport next month.

The Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities (MCC QC), One Human Family QCA (OHF QCA), Progressive Action for the Common Good (PACG) and QC Pride are sponsoring the free photo shoot on Thursday, June 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the church, located at 2930 W. Locust Street in Davenport. The NOH8 campaign started as a protest against Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriages in California before later being ruled unconstitutional. The campaign now works to combat discrimination and bullying in all forms. Supporters who want to take part have the option to have duct tape over their mouths to symbolize voices currently being silenced by hate, with the iconic “NOH8” painted on one cheek. NOH8 staff will apply the symbols when individuals arrive to be photographed. It is suggested people wear a plain white shirt to match the signature style of the NOH8 photos.

(photo courtesy NOH8)

“Every photo shoot is a chance to create visibility and celebrate diversity—we have always seen the NOH8 photo as a tool to create dialogue. Social media has changed the face of activism and how we connect, but it has also shown us how we all have influence and the ability to contribute to those conversations worldwide,” said NOH8 Co-Founders Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley. “Everyone has a voice, and we never want to take that for granted. At a time when the message of NOH8 is more important than ever, we want to thank One Human Family QCA and our sponsors for creating an opportunity for all voices to be heard.”

“We want people from throughout the Quad Cities and beyond to see our community as very inclusive of all. Regardless of your sexuality or gender identity, we will support you here,” said Rev. Rich Hendricks, pastor of MCC QC and co-convenor of OHF QCA. “This is a key time for LGBTQ+ folks and our allies to be visible and not hide our faces.”

Participants are asked to arrive at the church camera ready. The photo shoots start at 6 p.m. and the first 200 are guaranteed a chance to pose, as long as they are in line by 8 p.m. Models will receive a link to download their photos, which are free for the first 200 models, $40 for single models and $25/person for groups (cash and credit cards only). Proceeds go to the NOH8 campaign, which continues to promote and raise awareness for marriage and human equality as well as anti-discrimination and anti-bullying in other cities and countries around the world and through NOH8’s interactive social media campaign.

For more information on NOH8, click here.