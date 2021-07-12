“Show Your Love for LeClaire” campaign supporting local businesses

With the help of a little friendly competition from the “Show Your Love for LeClaire” campaign, the city of LeClaire is on a mission to encourage residents to shop locally and support small businesses as the town bounces back from the pandemic.

On top of stimulating the local economy, the competition offers residents a platform to share what they believe makes LeClaire special and why visitors should explore the tight knit community.

This campaign may serve to spotlight small businesses, but residents who share their favorite spots on social media have the chance to win LeClaire chamber bucks which can be spent at shops in the area.