Show your support for the Bison Bridge

Last week we told you about plans for repurposing the Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississppi River into a wildlife crossing and pedestrian parkway called Bison Bridge with potential to eventually be designated a national park.

A number of organizations expressed support for the proposal, including the Quad Cities Chamber.

Jake Ford, Director of Government Affairs for the Quad Cities Chamber, joined Local 4 News at 4 via Zoom to tell us more about the Chamber’s support and how people at home can help make this “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity a reality.

