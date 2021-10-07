Showcase of bands marches into QCA

Talent. Dedication. Love of music. Intensity.

These will all be on display as area high school marching bands present their 2021 competition shows Monday at Showcase of Bands.

Rock Island High School hosts as the following bands take to the field to inspire and entertain:

– Assumption High School Marching Knights

– Sherrard High School Marching Tigers

– Kewanee High School Marching Boilermakers

– Orion High School Marching Chargers

– Rockridge High School Marching Rockets

– Moline High School Marching Maroons

– United Township High School Marching Panthers

– Rock Island High School Pride of Rock Island

Showcase of Bands is Monday, October 11, at the Rock Island High School football stadium, located at 2420 17th Street in Rock Island. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., with performances at 7:00 p.m.

