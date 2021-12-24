Show support: Adopt ‘Healthcare Heroes’ over the holidays

As cases of COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant continue to spread rapidly across the country and the Quad Cities, hospitals say healthcare workers remain under increasing pressure each day.

A Quad City woman — Jennifer White of Bettendorf — and her friend wanted to honor these individuals, to show them how much support they have, especially during the holiday season.

“When we first all became home-bound almost two years ago, we all put our hearts up in the windows to show that love and care for each other,” White said Friday. “So this I think is just a great opportunity to extend that and show them we care about them and are thinking about them, and are just incredibly thankful for the service that they provide.”

Jennifer White of Bettendorf

White launched a Facebook page called “Adopt a Healthcare Hero,” where members of the community can sponsor a healthcare worker by donating money to be used for a gift basket. Each basket will contain a foot or body cream, fuzzy socks, goodies and a thank-you note.

On Dec. 4 on Facebook, White posted that her mission was “to adopt as many of the healthcare workers in our community and to show them how much we appreciate the service and care they provide! The last two years have been so trying for them and we want to show them they are noticed and cared for.”

If you would like to sponsor healthcare workers for Christmas, you can find more information here.