‘Sick pervert’ with ties to Davenport facing over 200 sexual assault charges in Wisconsin

A man with ties to Davenport faces over 200 sexual assault charges, with victims ranging in age from 10 to 40 years old, in Racine County, Wisconsin.

On February 28, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a sexual assault in the town of Rochester, Wisconsin.

According to deputies, a woman found several videos on a laptop of herself being sexually assault by a male acquaintance of which see had no recollection and believed she was drugged. Copies of the videos were made by the woman and turned over to the deputies.

The male acquaintance was identified as Shane M. Stanger, 46. Deputies located Stanger and took him into custody.

A forensic examination of Stanger’s laptop and cell phone conducted by Racine County Sheriff’s Office revealed numerous acts of sexual assaults to the original victim, an assault to an additional adult victim, an assault of a juvenile victim, and several videos of victims showering and/or using the restroom without their permission.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling called Stanger a “sick pervert” that “needs to be held accountable for what he’s been doing.”

Stanger’s most current address is listed as being in the 2800 block of Elsie Avenue in Davenport.

“This is a man who, between Iowa and Wisconsin and God only knows where else in our country, is victimizing people,” said Sheriff Schmaling.

Pending charges against Stanger are:

Second degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim (87 counts)

Third degree sexual assault (4 counts)

Possession of child pornography (2 counts)

Representations depicting nudity, person under 18 (3 counts)

Representations depicting nudity (50 counts)

Invasion of privacy (49 counts)

While the pending charges are currently over 200, Sheriff Schmaling said, “I fully expect this 200 plus counts is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Stanger is being held in the Racine County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing investigation and additional charges from out-of-state may be added.