Sidewalk art displays words of encouragement

The Rock Island Arts Commission is displaying messages of encouragement on city sidewalks, but you might not always see them.

The project uses a product called “Rainworks” and the messages come to life only when it rains.

The messages, “RI Strong” and “♥ Heroes”, are there to encourage everyone to be strong and stand together, as well as showing support for our heroes in the community.

There will be 20 different locations around Rock Island where the messages can be found. Currently, several are located outside Rock Island City Hall and the Rock Island Main Library.