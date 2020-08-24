Sights and sounds of local protests over the weekend

Protests on various issues took place throughout Davenport over the weekend and Local 4 News had team coverage.

The first gathering took place on the corner of Gaines Street and River Drive in Davenport on Saturday morning. About 20 people between two groups were there. One on street corner were people who say they were their to support their 2nd Amendment rights as well as to show support for police, other first responders and the military. Another group was on the opposite corner and says they were there to speak out against anti-racism and police brutality.

That group latter held a protest at the Davenport Police Department at 4pm on Saturday to continue that messaging. About 20 people were there listening to some share their personal stories over a megaphone. Local 4 News asked the Davenport Police Department for a comment but were told no one was there who could speak to the media at that time.

There was another protest held by a different group at 1pm on Saturday afternoon. That was to raise awareness on the issue of child trafficking. Hundreds of people showed up to a march at Vander Veer Park to bring attention to the cause.

To learn more about sex trafficking and the impact it can have, you can watch Local 4 News Director Mike Mickle’s documentary, Human Trafficking in the Heartland.