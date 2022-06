Ready to get out and enjoy music in the great outdoors? No matter what kind of music you’re in the mood for, you’ll find it at one of these great, family friendly venues. Best of all, they’re free!

June 10 – Joe Marcinek Band at River Music Experience, Davenport, 5 p.m.

Bettendorf Park Band at Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf, 7:30 p.m.

June 12 – Phyllis & the Sharks at Runner’s Park, East Moline, 5 p.m.

June 13 – Crooked Cactus at Stephens Square Park, Moline, 6:30 p.m.

June 14 – Josh Duffee Orchestra at Lincoln Park, Rock Island, 7 p.m.

June 15 – Front Porch Pickers at LeClaire Community Library, LeClaire, 6 p.m.

Laura Doherty & the Heartbeats at the Butterworth Center, Moline, 6:30 p.m.

June 16 – Mississippi Valley Blues Society with Chris Beard at Quinlan Court, Davenport, 6 p.m.

Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls at Faye’s Field/Bettendorf Public Library, Bettendorf, 6:30 p.m.

Glory Days Garage Band at Bass Street Landing, Moline, 7 p.m.

June 17 – Tony Hoeppner at River Music Experience, Davenport, 5 p.m.

The Textures Album Release Party at Coffee House, Davenport, 6 p.m.

Bettendorf Park Band at Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf, 7:30 p.m.

June 18 – Donovan Gustafson at Coffee House, Davenport, 2 p.m.

Steve Clark at Coffee House, Davenport, 5:30 p.m.

June 19 – 10 of Soul at Runner’s Park, East Moline, 5 p.m.

June 21 – Tony Rangel & Friends at Lincoln Park, Rock Island, 7 p.m.

June 22 – Front Porch Pickers at Rock Island Public Library Downtown Branch, Rock Island, 1 p.m.

June 23 – Isaiah Davis at Quinlan Court, Davenport, 6 p.m.

Atomic Blender at Faye’s Field/Bettendorf Public Library, Bettendorf, 6:30 p.m.

Class of ‘82 at Bass Street Landing, Moline, 7 p.m.

June 24 – Rob Dahms at Coffee House, Davenport, 1 p.m.

The Last Glimpse at River Music Experience, Davenport, 5 p.m.

Leigh Timbrook at Coffee House, Davenport, 6 p.m.

Bob Gaston New Horizons CASI Band at Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf, 7:30 p.m.

June 25 – Baby Blues Fest in downtown Port Byron – My Friends and Me, 12 p.m.; Donna Herula Group, 2 p.m.; Avey Grouws Band, 4 p.m.

Karl Beatty at Coffee House, Davenport, 5 p.m.

Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of the Beatles, Schweibert Park, Rock Island, 5 p.m.

June 26 – Grupo Instinto at Runner’s Park, East Moline, 5 p.m.

June 27 – The Hot Rods at Stephens Square Park, Moline, 6:30 p.m.

June 28 – The Tailfins at Lincoln Park, Rock Island, 7 p.m.

June 30 – Little Miss Ann at Moline Public Library, Moline, 10 a.m.

Panic River Band at Quinlan Court, Davenport, 6 p.m.

Lojo Russo at Faye’s Field/Bettendorf Public Library, Bettendorf, 6:30 p.m.

Phyllis & the Sharks at Bass Street Landing, Moline, 7 p.m.

July 1 – Big River Brass Band at Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf, 7:30 p.m.

July 4 – Bettendorf Park Band at Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf, 7:30 p.m.

July 5 – Gray Wolf Band at Lincoln Park, Rock Island, 7 p.m.

July 7 – Dani Lynn Howe at Quinlan Court, Davenport, 6 p.m.

The Velies at Faye’s Field/Bettendorf Public Library, Bettendorf, 6:30 p.m.

Crooked Cactus at Bass Street Landing, Moline, 7 p.m.*

July 8 – Piso’s Cure at River Music Experience, Davenport, 5 p.m.

Chordbusters at Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf, 7:30 p.m.

July 10 – Lucky Cochran & the Persuaders at Runner’s Park, East Moline, 5 p.m.

July 11 – The Night People at Stephens Square Park, Moline, 6:30 p.m.

July 12 – Mercury Brothers at Lincoln Park, Rock Island, 7 p.m.

July 14 – Frankie Joe at Quinlan Court, Davenport, 6 p.m.

The Crooked Cactus Band at Faye’s Field/Bettendorf Public Library, Bettendorf, 6:30 p.m.

Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls at Bass Street Landing, Moline, 7 p.m.

July 15 – Soul Storm at River Music Experience, Davenport, 5 p.m.

Bettendorf Park Band at Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 – Peach’s Beach Party at Runner’s Park, East Moline, 5 p.m.

July 18 – Troy Rangel & Friends at Stephens Square Park, Moline, 6:30 p.m.

July 19 – The Hot Rods at Lincoln Park, Rock Island, 7 p.m.

July 21 – The Tailfins at Quinlan Court, Davenport, 6 p.m.

Avey Grouws Band at Faye’s Field/Bettendorf Public Library, Bettendorf, 6:30 p.m.

Corporate Rock at Bass Street Landing, Moline, 7 p.m.

July 22 – Jumbies at River Music Experience, Davenport, 5 p.m.

Bix Youth Jazz Band at Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf, 7:30 p.m.

July 23 – NOLA Jazz Band, Bix Youth Jazz Band at RME Courtyard, Davenport, 6 p.m.

July 24 – The Knockoffs at Runner’s Park, East Moline, 5 p.m.

July 25 – North of 40 at Stephens Square Park, Moline, 6:30 p.m.

July 26 – The Night People at Lincoln Park, Rock Island, 7 p.m.

July 28 – Sam Day at Quinlan Court, Davenport, 6 p.m.

Class of ‘82 at Faye’s Field/Bettendorf Public Library, Bettendorf, 6:30 p.m.

Kevin Burt Band at Bass Street Landing, Moline, 7 p.m.

July 29 – The Dawn at River Music Experience, Davenport, 5 p.m.

Bettendorf Park Band at Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf, 7:30 p.m.

July 31 – Grupo EstiloVersati at Runner’s Park, East Moline, 5 p.m.

August 1 – River City 6 at Stephens Square Park, Moline, 6:30 p.m.

August 4 – Totes McGoats at Quinlan Court, Davenport, 6 p.m.

David G. Smith at Faye’s Field/Bettendorf Public Library, Bettendorf, 6:30 p.m.

Frank Sinatra Tribute at Bass Street Landing, Moline, 7 p.m.

August 5 – Matt Fuller Band at River Music Experience, Davenport, 5 p.m.

August 7 – The Tailfins at Runner’s Park, East Moline, 5 p.m.

Blues Rock It at Runner’s Park, East Moline, 5 p.m.

August 8 – The Tailfins at Stephens Square Park, Moline, 6:30 p.m.

August 11 – The Velies at Quinlan Court, Davenport, 6 p.m.

Soul Storm at Faye’s Field/Bettendorf Public Library, Bettendorf, 6:30 p.m.

Gray Wolf Band at Bass Street Landing, Moline, 7 p.m.

August 12 – Funk Sauce Brass Band at River Music Experience, Davenport, 5 p.m.

August 18 – Jef Spradley at Quinlan Court, Davenport, 6 p.m.

August 19 – Diplomats of Solid Sound at River Music Experience, Davenport, 5 p.m.

August 21 – Far Out 283 at Runner’s Park, East Moline, 5 p.m.

August 25 – Barley House Band at Quinlan Court, Davenport, 6 p.m.

August 26 – Beaker Brothers at River Music Experience, Davenport, 5 p.m.

August 28 – Crooked Cactus at Runner’s Park, East Moline, 5 p.m.

September 1 – Mississippi Valley Blues Society with John Resch & Doggin’ Out at Quinlan Court, Davenport, 6 p.m.

September 2 – Crooked Cactus at River Music Experience, Davenport, 5 p.m.

September 4 – Gray Wolf Band at Runner’s Park, East Moline, 5 p.m.

September 8 – Lewis Knudsen at Quinlan Court, Davenport, 6 p.m.

September 9 – Blues Rock-It at River Music Experience, Davenport, 5 p.m.

September 11 – Class of ’82 at Runner’s Park, East Moline, 5 p.m.

September 15 – Mo & Co at Quinlan Court, Davenport, 6 p.m.

September 16 – Flash In A Pan at River Music Experience, Davenport, 5 p.m.

September 22 – FlatTop at Quinlan Court, Davenport, 6 p.m.

September 23 – Jordan Danielsen Band at River Music Experience, Davenport, 5 p.m.

September 29 – TBD at Quinlan Court, Davenport, 6 p.m.