Sign up for a library card in a pretty wild place

Local libraries are taking a walk on the wild side in honor of National Library Card Sign-up Month.

The Rock Island Public Library will bring its Mobile Library2Go bookmobile to Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

During this time, zoo visitors will be able to apply or renew library cards on site for the Rock Island Public Library, which serves residents of Rock Island and the Milan-Blackhawk Area Public District.

Three other Illinois Quad City libraries — the East Moline Public Library, Robert R. Jones Public Library in Coal Valley and the Sherrard Public Library District — plan to attend the event. Residents of these communities will also be able to apply or renew library cards on site and will be directed to more information on how to do so with their libraries.

Zoo visitors who sign up for a library card will be entered in special drawings featuring one wooden toy train, handmade by local artisan Jim Miller, and three $5 Whitey’s gift cards.

Winners will be called at the end of the day from all entries received, with prize pickup available at any Rock Island Public Library location.

To further celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month, the Rock Island Public Library is conducting prize drawings from all new and renewed library cards received in September.

Residents may either apply through the library’s website or at the Rock Island Downtown, Southwest and Library2Go locations.

For more events and services at the library, call 309-732-READ or follow the Rock Island Public Library on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).