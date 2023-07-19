The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosting its annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, August 19. This community event celebrating all cultures and the strength in neighborhoods and families. This year’s Fun Day features a parade, food and merchandise vendors, informational booths, children’s activities, live entertainment, a dunk tank and more.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call (309) 732-2999 to register. Parade entries can sign up here. The parade is free to enter, but registration is required. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Frances Willard Elementary School, 2503 Ninth Street in Rock Island and will head north on Ninth Street until it reaches the MLK Center at 630 Ninth Street. Family Fun Day activities at the MLK Center and MLK Jr Park will begin following the parade.

The MLK Center is currently accepting applications for food and merchandise vendors and informational booths. Food vendors must comply with the City of Rock Island Temporary Food Standards and complete a Temporary Food and Beverage Permit Application. There is a $100 fee for food vendors and a $50 fee for merchandise vendors. There’s no charge for informational booths.

The Family Fun Day Vendor Packet is available by clicking here, or at the MLK Center. The deadline to register parade entries or vendor registrations is Friday, July 30. For more information, call the MLK Center at (309) 732-2999.

This year’s Family Fun Day features Polyrhythms Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival on Friday, August 18 from 5-10 p.m. and against on Saturday, August 19 from 3-10 p.m. Other partners include NAACP of Rock Island County and Rock Island Parks & Recreation.

For more information on the Family Fun Day, click here.