Silent thieves, car-less night: A Blue Grass family’s car is stolen … again

A burglary right before Christmas has left one Blue Grass family down a vehicle.

Thea Intveld’s home was burglarized the night before Christmas Eve. Once inside, people went through the house, found the keys to her car and stole it.

Intveld and her family were getting ready to celebrate Christmas while, late one night, someone stole her car from the driveway.

“The thieves broke through our back door and then rummaged through the house and found my keys in my purse that wasn’t out where everybody could see it while we were sleeping at night,” Intveld said.

This is the second time her car was stolen. The first time, the car was wrecked and was in the shop for a couple of months. Intveld thinks the same people could be behind the recent burglary.

“It’s exactly the same way as it was before. They did almost the same thing,” she told Local 4 News. “It was identical since last October to December, so they waited until the holidays and they get in my back door. They just kick it open and we still don’t hear them.”

Right now, Intveld’s kids are scared being in their own home because of the reoccurring issue.

“My kids haven’t been able to go to bed at night,” Intveld said. “My one son has stayed up two nights in a row and maybe slept two hours out here. He won’t leave the living room because he’s too scared.”

Thankfully, nobody was hurt, and the only thing taken was the car.

“I was thankful that they didn’t steal any of my kids’ presents or anything because that would have been really awful,” Intveld said. “They really only had the agenda of just stealing my car because they didn’t steal anything from my purse.”

Her current line of defense against burglaries isn’t working out, so she’ll be looking for Plan B soon. That probably won’t involve her cuddly dog.

“I wish she would bark,” Intveld said. “It would be nice if she would bark, but she’s a sweet friendly old dog. I’m sure all they had to do was pet her and she was good to go.”