Silvis announced upcoming city meetings

The City of Silvis announced there will be two city meetings Monday, January 17. According to the release:

Alderman Bob Rockwell has called a Personnel Committee Meeting to be held in Silvis City Hall Council Chambers, 121 11th Street, Monday, January 17 at 4:00 p.m. to discuss the following:

Hiring list for Public Works

Discuss Civil Service

Join Zoom meeting here

Meeting ID: 862 8132 7240 Passcode: 977759

Alderwoman Kathy Hall has called an Economic Development Committee Meeting to be held in Silvis City Hall Council Chambers, 121 11th Street, Monday, January 17 at 4:00 p.m. to discuss the following:

Retail Coach Proposal

Phase II for Porter Farms Development

Join Zoom meeting here

Meeting ID: 876 3027 6016 Passcode: 095681