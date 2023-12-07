Bryan Hendricks, owner of the Avenue Tap in Silvis, has known 11 people who have killed themselves.

To help stem the rising epidemic of suicide in America, his bar (at 712 1st Ave., Silvis) is holding a benefit Saturday, Dec. 9, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., to raise money for Foster’s Voice.

Avenue Tap owner Bryan Hendricks shows off the banner of fundraising event sponsors and the Lectric e-bike that will be raffled off Saturday night, Dec. 9, 2023 (photos by Jonathan Turner).

Avenue Tap is celebrating 30 years of ownership under Hendricks and its goal was to raise $5,000 for Foster’s Voice, to continue to supply local resources to help battle this disease, which reached record levels last year.

Foster’s Voice – which works to end suicide and the stigma around mental illness – was created by Kevin and Jaime Atwood in July 2017, nine days after their 19-year-old son Foster (a UTHS grad) died by suicide.

Suicide deaths in the U.S. reached their highest number ever in 2022 (nearly 50,000), but decreased among children and young adults, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last month.

Foster Atwood of East Moline, 19, took his own life in July 2017.

The organization used death records from the National Center for Health Statistics to estimate that the number of suicides in 2022 was 3% higher than in 2021, totaling 49,449 deaths compared to the previous 48,183.

For the past five years, Avenue Tap in Silvis has hosted a fundraiser in December, last year raising over $7,000 for youth athletes.

They decided to support Foster’s Voice this year, in part, because six months ago the son-in-law of one of Hendricks’ bartenders killed himself at age 25. After being treated for depression, he left behind a wife and three children (5 and under).

When Hendricks was in 7th grade, his sister’s 9th-grade boyfriend shot himself – the first of 11 people he has known who died by suicide, he said Thursday. including a brother-in-law, a good friend’s girlfriend, and a son-in-law’s brother.

Since 2017, Foster’s Voice has offered many services and support groups to help prevent suicide.

“Suicide is the second-largest cause of death for people between 10 and 24 years old,” Hendricks said.

“Social bullying is the biggest problem we’re having,” Hendricks said. “When we got bullied as a kid, we went home and we didn’t get bullied unless you got bullied by your brother or your parents. Now it’s 24 hours a day, seven days a week, you can’t get away from bullying.”

He blames it on social media and kids being online and their phones so often.

Foster’s Voice wants to prevent suicide earlier in schools, and give students the self-confidence and strength they need to withstand any bullying, anxiety and depression.

“If you’re feeling you’re not a wanted person, you’re in need, we’re working on your mental health,” Hendricks said. “They are worthy of living. We need you in society, we need you in life. Don’t leave us now.”

Kevin Atwood (who heads Foster’s Voice) spoke at the Starry Night Gala Nov. 4, 2023 at the Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf. That benefit raised $54,146 for the Foster Cares Fund, which offers financial help to people seeking mental health counseling.

Parents should be on the lookout for any warning signs to prevent suicide. According to Foster’s Voice, these are:

Talk of –

Killing themselves

Having no reason to live

Being a burden on others

Feeling trapped

No one cares about them

Behavior

Increased drug or alcohol use

Looking for a way to end their life

Acting recklessly

Withdrawing from family and friends

Sleeping too much or too little

Drastic change in physical appearance

Mood

Depression or anxiety

Mood swings

Loss of interest

Rage, irritability

Humiliation

Foster’s Voice has many clubs that regularly meet at eight area junior high and high schools, including Galesburg. It recently formed a new Young Adult Group, intended for those soon to be graduating or have graduated high school, but want to remain involved with Foster’s Voice Clubs.

A bookmark for children with the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline emergency phone number is displayed by Lance Neiberger, a volunteer with the Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force, while they speak about mental health and suicide awareness in Casper, Wyoming on Aug. 14, 2022. Sixteen years ago, after his son died by suicide, Lance Neiberger thought of taking his own life. Instead, the petroleum engineer is spearheading the difficult battle to curb the western US state’s suicide rate, the highest in the nation. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

They will meet the 3rd Tuesday of each month at Jaded Java (615 15th Ave., East Moline at 6 p.m., and the first one is December 19th.

In addition to its monthly support groups and the Foster Cares Fund, Foster’s Voice services include:

Awards scholarships to high school seniors (over $16,000 has been given since 2018).

Provides funds for the Foster’s Voice Youth Initiative curriculum, which is mental health education and resources.

Looking for opportunities to provide education in the community on suicide and mental health, including presentations and suicide prevention training.

Avenue Tap has already raised $5,000 since late October, in raffle tickets for a Lectric e-bike. Tickets were also sold at the Starry Night Gala in early November, hosted by Foster’s Voice and the Gray Matters Collective, which raised $54,146.

Avenue Tap already has raised over $5,000, including a $1,000 donation from neighboring business Schroder Mortuary.

That goes to the Foster Cares Fund, that provides financial help for people to get mental health counseling through Transitions and QC Counselor.

The Saturday Avenue Tap event has a Medieval Times theme, including a costume contest and finger food potluck. Last year, Avenue Tap had a Christmas movie theme, and Hendricks dressed as Buddy the Elf. His daughter decides the themes and she wanted to do Medieval Times, and Hendricks will have a big Vikings shield for his outfit (he’s a big Minnesota Vikings fan).

The raffles include 30 donated gift baskets; the last raffle tickets will be sold at 8:45 p.m., and those winning tickets drawn at 9 p.m. Cash drawings will be held every hour, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Hendricks bought Avenue Tap (which started in 1938) in 1993, after he was laid off from an oil company.

“I bought myself a job,” he recalled. “Nobody was gonna fire me now. I was 32 years old when I bought the place. Nobody was ever gonna do that to me again.”

Hendricks has five employees and many volunteers. Sometimes, when he leaves to have lunch, customers are allowed to serve themselves and they leave money in the register, he said. “They’re great; I never have to worry about it. That’s the type of people I have down here.”

For more information, visit the Foster’s Voice website or Facebook page.

** If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, call the Suicide & Crisis Line 24 hours a day at 988.