Silvis declared snow emergency for weekend

The City of Silvis announced in a release that it will be under a snow emergency from Saturday through Sunday mornings:

The City of Silvis is declaring a snow emergency effective 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning through 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Per city ordinance, once snow depth has reached 2 inches, snow routes need to be clear to allow for the removal of snow. 

Vehicles parked on the street can receive a fine and may be towed.

Please assist the city and remove your vehicles from residential streets until snow removal is completed. The city appreciates your cooperation.

