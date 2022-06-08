TheSilvis Fire Departmenthas receiveda $3,600 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world’s largest commercial property insurers.

Company representatives presented the award to Fire Chief John Winters. The award will be used to support pre-incident planning to efficiently collect and track data on local community buildings. The information will help the department respond in emergency situations.

Over the past 40 years, FM Global has contributed millions of dollars in fire prevention grants to fire service organizations around the globe. Locally, the company has awarded grants to a number of Illinois-based organizations.

“At FM Global, we strongly believe the majority of property damage is preventable, not inevitable,” said Michael Spaziani, assistant vice president – manager of the fire prevention grant program. “Far too often, inadequate budgets prevent those organizations working to prevent fire from being as proactive as they would like to be. With additional financial support, grant recipients are actively helping to improve property risk in the communities they serve.”

Through its Fire Prevention Grant Program, FM Global awards grants to fire departments, as well as national, state, regional, local and community organizations worldwide that best demonstrate a need for funding, where dollars can have the most demonstrable impact on preventing fire or mitigating the damage it can cause.