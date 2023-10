The Silvis Fire Department will host an open house on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2010 10th St., Silvis.

You can find out what it takes to be a volunteer firefighter, including a live burn demonstration, to show how quickly a fire spreads. Firefighters will show the importance of smoke detectors, of sleeping with bedroom doors closed, and techniques used for extinguishing a fire.

The open house will include a kids obstacle course and food trucks on site (Mexies and Kona Ice).