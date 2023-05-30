At 5:25 p.m. on Monday, May 29th, the Silvis Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire in the 400 block of 14th Street.

Incident Command arrived on scene shortly after dispatch and found a residential garage that was fully engulfed, according to a Tuesday morning release. The roof of the garage had collapsed into the structure and heavy smoke and fire was showing. The first suppression fire apparatus arrived on scene six minutes after the initial dispatch and began defensive fire operations to protect exposures.

Due to the extreme radiant heat from the fire, the two neighboring garages started on fire, the department release said. The house on the property where the fire started also caught fire.

A neighboring house suffered exterior damage due to the radiant heat. The majority of the fire was brought under control in less than 30 minutes. Crews remained on scene for about two more hours extinguishing hot spots and ensuring that there was no other fire spread.

Assisting the Silvis Fire Department were East Moline Fire Department, Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire Protection District, Hampton Fire Department, Silvis Police, Genesis Ambulance, Moline Air 12, Mid-American Energy, Metrolink, and the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, at this time the cause appears to be accidental.