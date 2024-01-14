Residents of parts of Silvis are under a boil order until further notice.

A post on the City of Silvis’ Facebook page says residents living in Silvis Heights are under a boil order. Residents who are unsure if they live in Silvis Heights can check their water bills. Residents in Silvis Heights pay water bills to them, not the City of Silvis.

People living in this area should boil all tap water before consuming it until they receive further advice from the city. For more information on what to do during a boil order, click here.