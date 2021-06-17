1 in custody – Silvis home searched after explosion at Moline motel

A Silvis home was searched Thursday afternoon after an investigation into an explosion at a Moline motel late Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials search suspect’s home in the 300 block of 8th Street, Silvis

Just before midnight on Wednesday, Moline Police received a 9-1-1 call from an occupant at the QC Stay Inn at 2359 69th Avenue in Moline stating there was a disturbance on the second floor followed by the sound of an explosion.

QC Stay Inn, 2359 69th Avenue, Moline (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

When police arrived, they found damage to an exterior wall on the second floor of the motel that was about 3 feet wide and debris indicated that there was an explosion.

An investigation found an occupant of one of the motel’s rooms who had had an argument with her ex-boyfriend, Joseph R. Ramos, Jr., 55, of Silvis, and reported being harassed.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Ramos and charged him with:

Residential arson (class 1 felony)

Possession of an explosive device (class 1 felony)

On Thursday, the Moline Police Department, along with the Quad City Bomb Squad and Silvis Police Department, executed a search warrant at Ramos’ home in the 300 block of 8th Street in Silvis.

Ramos is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $100,000 bond and will make a court appearance on Friday.