1 in custody – Silvis home searched after explosion at Moline motel

A Silvis home was searched Thursday afternoon after an investigation into an explosion at a Moline motel late Wednesday.
Just before midnight on Wednesday, Moline Police received a 9-1-1 call from an occupant at the QC Stay Inn at 2359 69th Avenue in Moline stating there was a disturbance on the second floor followed by the sound of an explosion.
When police arrived, they found damage to an exterior wall on the second floor of the motel that was about 3 feet wide and debris indicated that there was an explosion.
An investigation found an occupant of one of the motel’s rooms who had had an argument with her ex-boyfriend, Joseph R. Ramos, Jr., 55, of Silvis, and reported being harassed.
Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Ramos and charged him with:
- Residential arson (class 1 felony)
- Possession of an explosive device (class 1 felony)
On Thursday, the Moline Police Department, along with the Quad City Bomb Squad and Silvis Police Department, executed a search warrant at Ramos’ home in the 300 block of 8th Street in Silvis.
Ramos is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $100,000 bond and will make a court appearance on Friday.