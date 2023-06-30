The City of Silvis challenges Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, Milan, Coal Valley, Hampton, Port

Byron, Carbon Cliff, Colona, Geneseo and Cordova to a Rock Snake challenge, according to a news release.

Which community can build the longest Rock Snake? The challenge will begin Saturday, July 1, and end July 31. This is an opportunity to encourage your community to come together for a fun project while supporting a cause important to each community.

“Silvis is taking this opportunity to raise awareness and financial support for the Silvis Food Pantry. The pantry provides food for local citizen’s in need,” the release says.

Silvis residents will be able to sponsor the Rock Snake through a cash sponsorship of a minimum of $5 per foot.

In the news release, Mayor Matt Carter encourages other cities and townships to accept the challenge and to also find a charitable cause in their communities.

Rules include:

Every rock must be painted. The more color, the better.

Painted rocks must be no larger than 7 inches in diameter.

No words or phrases deemed inappropriate will be allowed to be painted on the rocks.

The rock must be free of any political slogans or phrase and be religious-neutral.

If you accept the challenge, email the City of Silvis to state you’re in on the challenge and the

location of your Rock Snake. At the end of the challenge each Rock Snake will be measured to determine which city has the longest Rock Snake in the Illinois Quad Cities area.

For more information, contact Jerry Leibovitz at jleibovitz@silvisil.org.