It won’t be 2024 for 13 days, but the Silvis Public Library is already planning on a big, happy new year, celebrating its centennial all year.

The library, at 806 1st Ave., marks its 100th anniversary in 2024 and has a slew of special events planned.

The Silvis Public Library moved to its current home in 1973, after renovating the former Clearfield Dairy, 806 1st Ave.

“You only turn 100 once, so we wanted to do it up right,” communications manager Shauniece Payne said Tuesday.

To celebrate 100 years of providing free access to books, ideas, and resources, the library is planning monthly citywide programming, and special in-house events throughout 2024, including a new monthly series on local history. It will even publish a new edition of the library’s 2006 Silvis history book.

The 2006 Silvis history book will be updated as part of the library centennial celebration (photos by Jonathan Turner).

The launch of the updated Silvis history book will take place Monday, June 24, 2024. The book was initially released in 2006, the 100th anniversary of the city’s founding in 1906.

“It’s fascinating, really fascinating,” said Minda Powers-Douglas, the library’s adult programming coordinator. The library is selling black-and-white postcards on historic places in Silvis, as well as shirts and tote bags with the 100th anniversary logo, to raise money for the centennial committee and anniversary events.

Historic Silvis postcards for sale at the library front desk.

The old postcards have been very popular with people, especially of the old Semri Drive-In theater, Powers-Douglas said. An expert on area cemeteries, she is leading a tour of Bowlesburg Cemetery next October.

There is a “Library Wish” tree at the front desk, where people can donate to certain programs and needed items.

“It’s a little library, small city and we thrive with the help of the community,” Powers-Douglas said. “We have a lot of people come in every week, all ages. I do the adult programming and I’ve got my regulars who come in. It’s the best part of my job, to interact with them. They’re great.”

The library has a staff of 10 and a Friends of the Silvis Public Library, which meets the second Tuesday of the month (the next one is Jan. 9 at 2 p.m.

The Friends have an ongoing book sale in a corner of the library near the entrance, including paperbacks for 25 cents and hardcovers for 50 cents, as well as CDs. There are new DVDs for rent ($1 each) and older ones for checkout with library card.

The library has several books in Spanish.

Anyone (including without a library card) can use the computers for free. Since the area has a large Hispanic population, there are shelves with exclusively Spanish-language books.

A back wall has several framed photos of historic Silvis, including a 1910 one where the library is now (at 1st Avenue and 8th Street) and one at 1st and 10th Street. There are a number of books on Illinois and Quad-Cities history, including famed Hero Street (2nd Street) in Silvis.

A view of the dirt road 1st Avenue in Silvis from 1910, on the back wall at the library.

Dating back to 1911

In 1911, the Silvis Woman’s Club initiated the creation of a library, initially housed in Victor Dumbeck’s store before relocating to Ennis Drug Store in 1918. The library found its permanent home in the basement of the new City Hall in 1921-22 and, amid much celebration, transitioned to a free service in June 1924, ending the era of a five-cent monthly fee for library cards, according to a library history.

Various versions of the Silvis library building over the years, including the current site at bottom.

In 1931, the Silvis Library launched its first summer reading program, offering “Books I Have Read” booklets for five cents each in a reading contest for fourth to eighth-grade schoolchildren.

Fast forward to 1973, when the library found a new home in the Clearfield Dairy building (its current 1st Avenue home), and under Imogene Jensen’s leadership in 1999-2001, it expanded to include a children’s area, young adult space, adult reading area, workroom, director’s office, and a quiet room.

In 2016, the library underwent a major transformative update, introducing a new entrance, improved accessibility, expanded computer access, study rooms, a staff workroom, and a drive-up book drop, solidifying its role as a vital community hub for nearly a century.

New books, DVDs, and the Friends book sale area at the front of the library.

In 2016, the library joined the PrairieCat consortium, allowing resource sharing with over 130 Illinois libraries.

Since 2020, the library completed more than $200,000 worth of interior and exterior building repairs and improvements.

A children’s area at the library.

Additional services include, but are not limited to:

Reciprocal borrowing – As a member of the PrairieCat Library Consortium, card holders have access to over 1 million titles, including 100,000 e-books and e-audiobooks.

– As a member of the PrairieCat Library Consortium, card holders have access to over 1 million titles, including 100,000 e-books and e-audiobooks. Senior outreach – Since the early 2000s, the library has been partnering with local senior centers to take books to their residents.

– Since the early 2000s, the library has been partnering with local senior centers to take books to their residents. Free all-ages programming – This began in earnest in the 1970s, and in 2022, Silvis Public Library held 125 adult, 80 teen, and 165 children’s events, with a total of 5,541 attendees.

– This began in earnest in the 1970s, and in 2022, Silvis Public Library held 125 adult, 80 teen, and 165 children’s events, with a total of 5,541 attendees. In-house computer access – Last year, they had 2.972 patrons use library computers.

– Last year, they had 2.972 patrons use library computers. Free scanning and faxing – Last year, they faxed and scanned roughly 1,000 items for residents.

Hot spots and culture passes – Hot spots are mobile internet access points that allow residents to connect to WiFi at home or on the go. Culture passes can be used for free admission at the QC Botanical Center, Niabi Zoo, and Putnam Museum.

– Hot spots are mobile internet access points that allow residents to connect to WiFi at home or on the go. Culture passes can be used for free admission at the QC Botanical Center, Niabi Zoo, and Putnam Museum. Fine-free checkouts – In 2022, the library became a fine-free library. “For far too long, late fees had generated fear and anxiety among those who could least afford to pay, preventing them from opening library accounts, checking out books, or even coming through our doors. By going fine-free, we removed a very real barrier to library service,” the library said.

New strategic plan and website

A new five-year strategic plan and updated library website are planned to be unveiled in January 2024.

The library is partnering with other nonprofit, government, education, and business organizations to bring new and more diverse audiences to the library; raise library awareness in the community; and provide resources that the library needs, including funds, materials, and volunteers.

100th anniversary library merchandise for sale.

Over 60 local organizations have donated to the Centennial Celebration. In 2024, the library hopes to partner with the city of Silvis and other nonprofits in other ways:

Centennial Business Award (Illinois State Historical Society)

Proclamation honoring the Silvis Public Library’s Centennial Celebration Year (Mayor Carter)

Providing volunteers at citywide events (Friends of the Library, Rotary, Kiwanis, Optimist, Lions Club and Silvis Main Street)

See a list of the 2024 special events below:

For more information on library services, click HERE.