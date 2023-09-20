The City of Silvis has lifted the boil order that was in place for the 600 block of 12th Street to Crosstown Avenue, including Seventh Avenue Court.
Residents in the area can resume using water as normal without having to boil it first.
by: Sharon Wren
Posted:
Updated:
