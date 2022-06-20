UPDATE, June 23, 8:57 a.m. – The boil order has been lifted, according to a press release from Amy Malmstrom, Silvis City Clerk.

EARLIER: Silvis residents on 12th Street from 4th to 5th avenues can expect a boil order Tuesday to Wednesday.

For periods of time tomorrow (June 21), water will be shut off as the public works team replaces the water main on 5th Avenue, according to a Monday release. While they work on the repair, 12th Street will also be closed Tuesday.

After water service is restored, residents will be on a mandatory boil order for at least 24 hours. The city will notify you once the boil order has been lifted. Questions? Call City Hall during business hours (weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at 309-792-9181.