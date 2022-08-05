The city of Silvis is offering the new TextMyGov mobile phone service.

The city of Silvis is now offering a new way for residents to report issues on their mobile phones through a text messaging service known as TextMyGov.

Residents can report their issue and even attach pictures to their request without having to make a phone call to City Hall. The smart texting technology allows for 24/7 assistance, according to a city release Friday.

To use this feature, residents simply text the word Hi to: 309-865-5550. This will get the automatic process started so the resident can provide further details. Residents will currently be able to use TextMyGov to report the following issues: Pothole, Trash, Street Light, Sign, Plow, or Yard Waste.

It is important to note that TextMyGov uses smart texting technology to provide automated responses. This feature should not be used for reporting emergencies. Citizens should continue to reach out to the Police Department or Fire Department to report emergency concerns.

For more information, visit www.silvisil.org or call City Hall at 309-792-9181.