The city of Silvis has partnered with Western Illinois University to complete an inventory of lead water service lines that exist in the community as part of the mandatory Lead Service Line Replacement project under state law, according to a Friday city release.

WIU students will be going door to door in Silvis July 11-14 to identify the material for each residential service line as part of phase I of the service line replacement project. They will locate the service line, take a picture, and document the information. It will take about 5 minutes to complete the process at each residence.

If residents have questions about this project, they should reach out to Joe Rockwell or Nevada Lemke at Silvis City Hall, 309-792-9181.