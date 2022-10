The City of Silvis is opening a new and unique bike park for public use on Saturday October 29 with a grand opening event starting at 9 a.m. The grand opening will include details about the pump track, future plans for the site, remarks from a local partner about the project, and a special demonstration ride from Silvis’s resident BMX expert rider, 8-year old Rhett “Yung Money” Pavelonis.

Silvis Pump Track (silvisil.org)

The Silvis Pump Track is located at 1306 S. 19th Street.