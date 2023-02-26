The City of Silvis has a service personnel committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 1 at 5 p.m. The agenda includes making suggestions for legislative counsel and making suggestions for a city attorney.

This meeting follows last Thursday’s special meeting of the city council. Some aldermen are upset because Mayor Matt Carter appointed a temporary city attorney without talking to the Council first. The new attorney was appointed after a closed session of a council meeting that did not include the mayor or city clerk on February 7. Aldermen have told Local 4 that the meeting was held to discuss allegations against the mayor. The meeting recordings will be the subject of a court hearing in Rock Island next week.