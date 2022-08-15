The City of Silvis is working with Western Illinois University to finish an inventory of lead water service lines that exist in the community as part of the mandatory Lead Service Line Replacement project under Illinois Public Act 102-0613. They will be contacting residents they were unable to reach during an inventory project conducted July 11-14.

WIU Students will be going door to door in Silvis to identify the material for each residential service line as part of phase I of the service line replacement project. They will locate the service line, take a picture, and document the information. It will take about 5 minutes to complete the process at each residence.

Residents with questions about this project should contact Joe Rockwell or Nevada Lemke at Silvis City Hall by calling (309)792-9181.