Night three of the 32-race DIRTcar Summer Nationals was held at Davenport Speedway Thursday night. It was a great night for Oxford, Iowa racer Chris Simpson, a news release says.

After starting third, Simpson led the first fifteen laps of the 40-lap main. Defending series champion Bobby Pierce led the next twenty-one laps, before a broken driveshaft would sideline his ride. Simpson inherited the lead and held off Jason Feger in the final laps for the win.

Following Feger to the checkers were Ryan Unzicker who started sixteenth, Trevor Gundaker, and Logan Martin in that order.

Thirty-nine racers from ten states and two foreign countries made up the late model field that was competing for a $5,000 top prize.

DIRTcar heat race winners were Bobby Pierce, Dennis Erb Jr., Chad Simpson, and Chris Simpson. Pierce also set fast time in qualifying with a lap of 13.801 seconds.

Justin Kay picked off the win in the Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model feature. Kay pulled into the lead on lap six and led the rest of the way to the checkers. Andy Nezworski worked his way to a second-place finish after starting sixth. Fred Remley finished third, with Dustin Schram and Matt Ryan rounding out the top five.

With the victory, Justin Kay becomes the all-time leader in late model feature wins at Davenport, surpassing local legend Ronnie Weedon.

In Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified action, Ryan Duhme looked to have another feature win in hand, until he spun in lapped traffic with two laps to go. The restart set up a shootout between Chris Zogg and Matt Werner. Werner was leading at the white flag, but then pushed up on the final lap, allowing Zogg to take the lead and the win.

Werner finished a close second. Brunson Behning, Travis Denning, and Mitch Morris rounded out the top five.

Next up for Davenport Speedway is weekly racing action on Friday, June 24th. Special guests on that evening will be the Sprint Invaders.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

June 16, 2022

DIRTcar Summer Nationals

Qualifying: Bobby Pierce – 13.801 seconds

Heat #1: 1. Bobby Pierce; 2. Brian Shirley; 3. Trevor Gundaker; 4. Joe Godsey;

Heat #2: 1. Dennis Erb Jr.; 2. Daniel Hilsabeck; 3. Daryn Klein; 4. Rich Bell; 5. Justin Duty;

Heat #3: 1. Chad Simpson; 2. Payton Freeman; 3. Logan Martin; 4. Gordy Gundaker; 5. Bob Gardner;

Heat #4: 1. Chris Simpson; 2. Jason Feger; 3. Drake Troutman; 4. Ryan Unzicker; 5. Paul Parker;

Consolation: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Luke Goedert; 3. David Webster; 4. Brent McKinnon; 5. Paul Stubber;

Last Chance Showdown: 1. Justin Duty; 2. Matt Furman; 3. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 4. Bob Gardner; 5. Paul Parker;

Feature: 1. Chris Simpson; 2. Jason Feger; 3. Ryan Unzicker; 4. Trevor Gundaker; 5. Logan Martin; 6. Bob Gardner; 7. Brian Shirley; 8. Dennis Erb Jr.; 9. Tommy Sheppard Jr.; 10. Gordy Gundaker; 11. Chad Simpson; 12. Payton Freeman; 13. Justin Duty; 14. Rich Bell; 15. Daniel Hilsabeck; 16. Joe Godsey; 17. Bobby Pierce; 18. Matt Furman; 19. Frank Heckenast Jr.; 20. Justin Kay; 21. Drake Troutman; 22. Daryn Klein; 23. Curtis Roberts;

IMCA Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Andy Nezworski; 2. Justin Kay; 3. Jacob Waterman; 4. Sean Johnson; 5. Ryan Claeys;

Heat #2: 1. Mike Goben; 2. Kelly Pestka; 3. Chris Lawrence; 4. Dustin Schram; 5. LeRoy Brenner;

Heat #3: 1. Chuck Hanna; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Fred Remley; 4. Joe Beal; 5. Don Pataska;

Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Andy Nezworski; 3. Fred Remley; 4. Dustin Schram; 5. Matt Ryan; 6. Joe Beal; 7. Jacob Waterman; 8. Chris Lawrence; 9. Ryan Claeys; 10. Jacob Beal; 11. Mike Goben; 12. LeRoy Brenner; 13. Kelly Pestka; 14. Mack Mulvany; 15. Sean Johnson; 16. Chuck Hanna; 17. Don Pataska; (1-DNS)

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Charlie Mohr; 2. Ryan Duhme; 3. Brunson Behning; 4. Mike Garland; 5. Dustin Smith;

Heat #2: 1. Chris Zogg; 2. Travis Denning; 3. Matt Stein; 4. Matt Werner; 5. Timmy Current;

Feature: 1. Chris Zogg; 2. Matt Werner; 3. Brunson Behning; 4. Mitch Morris; 6. Timmy Current; 7. Matt Stein; 8. Craig Crawford; 9. Josh Giegle; 10. Steve Gustaf Jr.; 11. Anthony Guss; 12. Stephan Kammerer; 13. Bob Dominacki; 14. Patrick Moore; 15. Ryan Duhme; 16. Charlie Mohr; 17. Mike Garland; 18. Dustin Smith; 19. Skyler Harroun;