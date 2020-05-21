Singer wants you to “Let Love In”

A singer is asking for your help in a music project.

Johnathan Celestin had his shows cancelled as a result of the coronavirus. So he took to Youtube and has been writing music for people to film themselves singing and dancing that could end up in a music video.

Celestin says the Let Love In project helps people spread hope during the time of the pandemic

And he’s looking for people in the Quad Cities to take part.

“I wanted to allow people the opportunity to step into their best selves,” Celestin said. “And show their version of love, their home, their families, and just do the little piece in creating a better place for us right now.”

If you want to find out more about how you can get involved in this project, message him on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.