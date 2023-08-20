Sioux Falls, SD is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. Its population was 193,233 in the 2020 Census and has increased by 5.2% since then. With an annual growth rate of 1.71% annually, it‘s one of the 50 fastest-growing cities. Would you believe the Quad Cities is one of the top places contributing to that growth?

Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau between 2015-2019 to see where these new North Dakotans used to call home. The Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area came in at #11. During the study’s date range, 165 people moved to Sioux Falls from the Quad Cities, the #14 most common destination from the area. During that same time, nobody moved from Sioux Falls to the Quad Cities, meaning a net migration of 165 to Sioux Falls.

The Quad Cities weren’t alone in contributing to Sioux Falls’ growth. Other cities in Iowa and Illinois that contributed include Des Moines, Peoria and Iowa City. The top contributing city was Rapids City, SD, which sent 1,159 residents to Sioux Falls and received 985 back, for a net gain of 174. The top out-of-state city was the Minneapolis/St. Paul area, which sent 614 residents to Sioux Falls and received 550 back, for a net gain of 64.

