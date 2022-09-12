The annual Sip, Taste & Stroll in downtown Burlington will be Friday, Sept. 16.

This year’s Sip, Taste & Stroll in downtown Burlington will be held Friday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be delicious samples of wines, brews and foods available at shops and businesses throughout downtown, according to a Monday release.

You can get discounted advance tickets for $15 through Sept. 15 online HERE. Tickets will be $20 the day of the event and during the event at registration located at The Burlington Apartments at 206 N. 3rd Street, where participants can pick up a locations map, complimentary cup, wine stopper and ticket for free drink at Heritage Days at the Riverfront.

The event is open to those 21 or older.