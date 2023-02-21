It won’t last until “Four in the Morning”, but you can “Rock in America” with Night Ranger at Rhythm City Casino on June 3!

(Photo courtesy Rhythm City Casino)

Night Ranger will be thrilling fans of all ages in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available online here (rhythmcitycasino.com) or at The Market at Rhythm City. A presale will take place on Thursday, February 23 at 10 a.m., and general ticket sales start Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. A VIP meet & greet experience is available, including access to Night Ranger’s pre-show meet & greet, a photo opportunity with the band, an exclusive limited edition merchandise gift and a commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard. Concert tickets must be purchased separately.

Night Ranger’s album sales have topped 17 million units worldwide and continue to prove their music appeals to generations of fans. Guitarist Brad Gillis and Jack Blades (who shares lead vocalist duties), along with drummer/singer Kelly Keagy are the only original members left from when the band formed in 1979 after the band Rubicon broke up. Having toured nearly every year since their inception, it’s clear this band loves being on the road. With a string of hits including “Sister Christian”, “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me”, “When You Close Your Eyes” and “Sentimental Street”, fans will spend the night begging the band to “Sing Me Away” before they finally say “Goodbye”.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here. The Rhythm City Casino is located at 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport.