Sister: Woman injured in assault Friday has died

A woman severely injured in a Milan assault on Friday has died.

Lisa Bowser is the sister of Julie Bowser, who was found with head injuries after the assault. Lisa told Local 4 News her sister passed away at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday at St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Ward F. Davis, 39, of Milan, a suspect in the assault, was being held Wednesday on $250,000 bond in Rock Island County Jail.

Ward Davis (contributed photo)

The incident

Shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, Milan Police responded to the 700 block of Hillcrest Road for a report of a woman who had been hit in the head and was lying in the roadway, according to a Monday news release from the Milan Police Department.

The caller also reported a gas can on fire in the laundry room of Pineview Apartments.

Officers found the woman bleeding, with apparent head injuries. She was transported by ambulance from the scene and was in critical care, the release says.

A suspect had left the area, police say.

A family is devastated

Lisa Bowser can’t believe how her sister was taken away from her family.

“She was attacked from behind from her neighbor with a hammer,” said Lisa Bowser.

According to Lisa, the incident happened at the Pineview Apartments in Milan. Julie had

moved to the complex three months ago. Soon after, she met a new neighbor.

“She befriended him at first because she’s neighborly and friendly and then he just started

stalking her and harassing her. She had told the landlord twice about him,” said Lisa Bowser.

Things quickly took a turn when Julie’s family found information online about her neighbor, Ward Davis.

“His uncle told her to stay away from him because he’s a bad guy. She told that to my mother on Monday and then my mom called me and I looked him up on the internet and found all this stuff about him,” said Lisa Bowser.

On Monday morning, Lisa and her mom made the difficult decision to let doctors take Julie

off oxygen.

Julie Bowser is survived by a daughter, two sons, eight grandchildren, her mother, brother and sister, Lisa told Local 4 News.

Davis is set to appear in Rock Island County Court on Oct. 5 for a preliminary hearing.