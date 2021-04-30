Sisters’ artwork on display at Quad Cities International Airport

The Quad City Arts will feature the works of sisters Kristin Quinn, a painter, and Megan Quinn, a ceramic artist, at the Art at the Airport gallery in the Quad Cities International Airport from April 30 through June 30.

Kristin lives in Davenport and is a professor at St. Ambrose University, and Megan lives in Rock Island and is a professor at Augustana College.

While the sisters are different artistically, both enjoy experimentation and are inspired by nature and science, a product of growing up with parents who were educators that encouraged them to ask questions.

Their father was a physicist who specialized in optics giving them access to such things as prisms, lenses, and holograms, which allowed them to really look at things and question how they worked.

All these factors influenced how they look at art and how they approach their work.

In addition to the airport Gallery, Kristin’s and Megan’s artwork can be viewed and purchased at the Quad City Arts website.

The Art at the Airport gallery is located across from the gift shop and restaurant and right before the security checkpoint at the Quad Cities International Airport.