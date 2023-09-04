Site Selector Magazine announced for the fifth consecutive year that Alliant Energy has earned its Top Utility in Economic Development honor, a news release says. The annual list recognizes the company for its contributions to local community development and job creation.

In its September issue, Site Selection credits Alliant Energy’s economic development team, in collaboration with local, regional and state economic development partners in Iowa and Wisconsin, for delivering nearly $2.1 billion in new capital investment and creating more than 3,900 new jobs in 2022, the release says.

Alliant Energy is one of 20 companies nationally named to the list and the only one in Iowa and Wisconsin. In all, there are 3,300 utility companies, including 900 electric cooperatives, in the United States.

“For the fifth year in a row, Alliant Energy is proud to be honored as a top utility in economic development,” said John Larsen, board chair and CEO of Alliant Energy. “Our partnerships in the communities we serve are a positive force behind economic development project success. We appreciate each partner and their consistent collaboration, which supports our purpose driven strategy to build stronger communities and serve customers.”

The 2022 projects included 69 industrial wins across the 1,300-plus communities Alliant Energy serves. Businesses in food processing and ingredients accounted for nine projects and original equipment manufacturing accounted for 11.