There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, March 5th, at 10 a.m. by invitation only, to commemorate the opening of a new family-owned beef processing facility in Camanche, Iowa.

The facility (1902 7th Ave., Camanche — 37 miles northeast of Davenport) will be primarily used to process premium Angus cattle for sale locally and regionally in the retail, food service, and direct-to-consumer marketplaces.

The owners, Naeve Family Beef, are a six-generation farm family that raises cattle, grows crops, and operates a trucking company based of out Andover, Iowa. There are three generations currently working daily on the family farm — including Allan Naeve, his son, Ray Naeve, and his grandsons, Andrew and Adam Naeve, according to a company release.

The family is proud of their ability to grow high-quality cattle, and it has been a long-awaited dream to take the step further to create their own brand of beef. In June of 2021, they broke ground on the state-of-the-art facility, which will have the capacity to process up to 60 heads per day.

For more information, visit the company website.