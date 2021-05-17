Six indicted by federal grand jury for drug and firearm charges

Last week, a federal grand jury in Davenport returned a 19-count indictment charging six individuals with various drug and firearm charges.

All six are charged in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine that started at least on July 1, 2020, and continued until March 29, 2021, which also involved possession of firearms, multiple pounds of methamphetamine, and continued distribution of methamphetamine throughout the Quad Cities.

Those indicted are:

Taylor Christopher Graeber, 23, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and felon in possession of a firearm. Graeber faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

Joshua John Paarmann, 30, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Paarmann faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

Karley Ann Smith, 27, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Smith faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

Joshua Steven Ennis, 38, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Ennis faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

Donnie Wayne Robinson, Jr., 34, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and felon in possession of a firearm. Robinson faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

Robert Stanley Nelson III, 40, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Nelson faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

If the the indicted are found guilty in a court of law, a federal district court judge will determine sentencing after consulting the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors for each individual defendents.

The Davenport Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, and the Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating this matter.

The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.