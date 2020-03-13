Six juveniles escaped from Wittenmyer Youth Center

Early Friday morning, Davenport Police responded to the Wittenmyer Youth Center from which six male juveniles were able to escape after they overpowered and assaulted a staff member. During the assault, they took a pass card that allowed them to escape from the locked facility.

While on the run, the juveniles were involved in the following incidents:

5:25am – Car was stolen in the 1000 block of East 15th Street in Davenport. The vehicle was recovered just before 6am after it struck a wall in the area of Locust Street and Grand Avenue in Davenport. One juvenile was taken into custody.

6:06am – Car was stolen in the 900 block of East Laurel Street in Davenport. The vehicle was located just after 6:30am and a stop was attempted at the intersection of Kimberly Road and Welcome Way in Davenport. The vehicle struck a police car and then fled the scene. The vehicle was later located near Central Park Avenue and LeClaire Street in Davenport. One juvenile was taken into custody.

7:18am – Police spotted 4 juveniles, matching the description of the ones involved in the escape, in the area of 1900 College Avenue in Davenport. When officers approached, the juveniles ran. Two juveniles were apprehended in the 1900 block of Carey Avenue after a short foot chase.

10:20am – Officers responded to a report of 2 juveniles asking for rides near Locust Street and Eastern Avenue in Davenport. Officers were able to apprehend the 2 juveniles near Pleasant Court.

All six of the juveniles that were taken into custody fit the description of those that escaped from the Wittenmyer Youth Center.

They were charged with the following:

Male juvenile, 16 – Robbery 2nd degree, theft 1st degree, and conspiracy to committee a forcible felony. He was booked into the Scott County Jail.

Male juvenile, 16 – Robbery 2nd degree and conspiracy to committee a forcible felony. He was booked into the Scott County Jail.

Male juvenile, 15 – Robbery 2nd degree, theft 1st degree, and conspiracy to committee a forcible felony. He was placed in the Scott County Detention Center.

Male juvenile, 15 – Robbery 2nd degree, theft 1st degree, and conspiracy to committee a forcible felony. He was placed in the Scott County Detention Center.

Male juvenile, 14 – Robbery 2nd degree, theft 1st degree, and conspiracy to committee a forcible felony. He was placed in the Scott County Detention Center.

Male juvenile, 12 – Robbery 2nd degree, theft 2nd degree, and conspiracy to committee a forcible felony. He was placed in the Scott County Detention Center.

All six were originally placed in the Wittenmyer Youth Center from jurisdictions outside Scott County.

Davenport Police are still investigating the incidents and other charges may be applied.