Six people in custody after multi-state drug bust

Six people are in custody after a multi-state drug bust, law enforcement officials said during a press conference in Burlington Wednesday.

Eight people are facing federal criminal charges for possible involvement with a large drug trafficking organization.

Kendrick Page, Breon Raquon Armstrong, Lamar Harris, Tristan Davis and James Lewis Miles Jr. were arrested Tuesday. Alphonso Edmonds was arrested Wednesday around 11:45 a.m.

People from Iowa, Illinois and Texas are all in custody. A conviction could carry a maximum sentence of 40 years to life in prison.

More than 20 local and federal law enforcement agencies worked together on the drug bust.

Eleven guns were seized. Methamphetamine and cocaine were also seized, but the total amount is not known yet.

“This recent law enforcement action should send a very clear message to these individuals that if you violate federal law, at some future morning, we may be coming to your door,” said Rich Westphal, Criminal Chief of U.S. Attorney’s Office in Southern District of Iowa.

The law enforcement officials say they will keep working to make sure people in their communities are safe.

“This is only a first step,” said Lisa Schaefer, Des Moines County Attorney. “It will take a continuing commitment by all of the agencies that have been mentioned today.”