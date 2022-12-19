Six nonprofits in the Quad Cities were honored Dec. 8, 2022 at the inaugural Community Investment Mini Grant Program Awards Ceremony of the Marine Credit Union Foundation at The J Bar in Davenport.

As part of its commitment to the QC area, the MCU Foundation invited local nonprofits and organizations this fall to apply for an additional $20,000 through a newly launched Community Investment Mini Grant Program, according to a foundation release Monday. The goal of the program is to support projects aligned with the Foundation’s mission: “to make a positive impact in the communities served by Marine Credit Union through charitable giving and increasing financial literacy.”

Representatives from the nonprofits, Marine Credit Union and the MCU Foundation attended the event, where the grant recipients were honored for their work to make a positive impact in the Quad Cities. In all, $20,000 was given.

Award winners were:

Rescued Inc. is a resale shop that offers financial assistance to those needing help with emergency vet bills, who would otherwise not be able to afford the care.



Family Resources, Inc. serves the community through many programs, including Foster Group Care, Mental Health Care Services and Survivor Services, to name a few.



Grow Ministries helps those experiencing domestic violence, homelessness, exploitation, and sex trafficking through various programs, including a safe house, a jail ministry and a resource center offering free household items.



Dress for Success serves women in the QC area by providing job search and career development services, as well as professional attire for interviews.



HAVlife Foundation serves at-risk youth by providing funding to participate in activities focused on the arts, music, and athletics, that would otherwise not be available to them.



River Bend Food Bank works with over 400 hunger-relief partners to make sure people facing hunger have reliable access to healthy food.

Since 2014, the MCU Foundation has given over $1.4 million to more than 1,300 charitable causes in the areas that Marine services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa, the Monday release said.

Marine employees have donated more than $600,000, and Marine members have donated more than $300,000. Four in five Marine employees contribute to the MCU Foundation through an automatic payroll deduction. The credit union matches each employee donation – for every dollar an individual donates, Marine donates two.

For more information on the foundation, visit its website.