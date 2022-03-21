On Monday, March 21, 2022 at approximately 8:20 a.m., the Bettendorf High School Resource Officer requested additional units, regarding a disturbance at the school involving multiple male students.

The disturbance started inside the school building between the male students, at which point school officials, BHS Security and the BHS School Resource Officer directed and ordered those involved to leave the building and leave the school property, in an attempt to try and not have it escalate any further, according to a Bettendorf Police release Monday afternoon.

After going outside the building, some of the students initially left the property but then returned and were repeatedly ordered to leave the property, and other students involved then tried to get back into the school building, after being told to leave, all failing to comply, police said.

In total, six students were arrested and either released to their parents/guardians at the scene or were brought to the station to be turned over to a parent/guardian. All six were charged with Criminal Trespass, two were charged with Interference with Official Acts, three were found to have vapes and charged with Persons under the Legal Age, and one student was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, the report said.