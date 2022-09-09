Six teenagers were arrested and charged with felonies in connection with vandalism at an area school.

The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to Madison Elementary School for a fire alarm around 3:10 a.m. on August 5. But when officers arrived, they found the school had been entered and there was substantial damage inside the school.

At the time, the Muscatine Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying those responsible.

The investigation led to the arrest of the six teenagers:

A 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, two- 16-year-old girls and an 18-year-old woman were arrested for third degree burglary, a Class D felony, second degree theft, a Class D felony and first degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony.

The name of the adult was not yet disclosed.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922 ext. 611. Callers may remain anonymous.

EARLIER UPDATE

Muscatine Police are asking for the public’s help to find who is responsible for the vandalism at Madison Elementary School.

The police and fire departments responded to a call from the school a little after 3 a.m. Friday.

Local 4 News spoke with Muscatine Assistant Chief Steve Snider, who said when safety officials arrived at the scene Friday morning they saw that the school had been entered into and damage was done to the inside of the building. (See photos of the vandalism here.)

“There were numerous acts of vandalism…some windows were broken inside… computer equipment damaged… some spray painting occurred and things like that in various places throughout the school. It appears that some fire extinguishers were discharged within the school which are suspected of setting off the fire alarms,” he said.

With no clue about the identity of the parties involved, safety officials suspect more than one person is responsible. “We believe it was more than one individual but outside of that we have no valuable leads or suspects at this time,” Snider said.

The elementary school has no dollar amount with regard to the damage and theft that occurred. Administrators hope to have things back to normal soon.