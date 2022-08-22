.A structure fire caused an estimated $275,000 worth of damage as six vehicles were determined a total loss.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2770 Springer Road on Sunday, August 21. (photo: Galesburg Fire Department)

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Springer Rd. Sunday, August 21 at 9:33 pm. All three stations responded with 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, fire crews found a parking structure on fire with heavy flames and smoke. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the three stations extinguished the fire, utilizing multiple hose lines. Fire crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby apartment building, but the building sustained heat damage to the siding.

An emergency callback was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city. No injuries were reported. Five passenger vehicles and a motorcycle were determined to be a total loss from the fire. Two additional vehicles were damaged by the fire, and half of the parking structure was destroyed. Preliminary damage estimates are $275,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Galesburg Fire and Police Departments.