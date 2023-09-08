Skeleton Key Art and Antiques (520 18th St., Rock Island) will celebrate 10 years in business on Sunday, Sept. 10th from noon to 5 p.m.

Skeleton Key Art and Antiques is at 520 18th St., Rock Island.

The Double Digits birthday party will include dozens of extra local artists with the Rock Island Artists’ Market set up outside, as well as over 100 artists, makers, and vintage dealers inside the store.

In addition to a variety goods for sale, shoppers will enjoy live music by local musician Roger Carlson, sweet treats, giveaways, raffles, and an opportunity to create string art on site. This event is free to the public and family friendly.

More information can be found on the Skeleton Key Art and Antiques Facebook page HERE.