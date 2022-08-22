Skeleton Key Art and Antiques in Rock Island will be hosting a grand opening ribbon-cutting this Friday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. for Stock & Pile, a new collaboration with Rescued of Moline.

Stock & Pile is a new endeavor located inside Skeleton Key (520 18th St., Rock Island) that accepts new and gently used art and craft supplies and sells them to area makers by the pound. The proceeds from Stock & Pile will benefit Rescued, a Moline-based high-end resale boutique (2105 16th St.) that supports pets in need.

Skeleton Key Art & Antiques is at 520 18th St., Rock Island.

Shoppers will find a variety of fabric, yarn, floral items, scrapbooking and stamping supplies, and much more sold for $2 per pound, as well as a few larger machines and tools that are priced individually, according to a Monday release. Donations are accepted during Skeleton Key and Rescued’s regular business hours.

In addition, throughout the weekend, Skeleton Key will have special sales and door-prize drawings to celebrate this new partnership. Skeleton Key’s weekend hours are Friday 12-5, Saturday 10-5, and Sunday 12-4.

More information can be found on the Stock & Pile and Skeleton Key Art and Antiques Facebook pages, or in person at Skeleton Key Art and Antiques and Rescued.