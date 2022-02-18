Snowstar will host its annual ski/snowboard competition on Saturday with the Twisted Rail Jam and King of the Hill contests.

Participants can register here until 11:30 a.m. the day of the event. Competition begins at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $25.

Prizes for top finishers include

Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to the top finishers in both pro and amateur categories.

Snowstar is at 9500 126th St. W., Andalusia, Ill. Spectators are encouraged. Music, food and drink specials also will be featured. Sponsors are Snowstar, Sexton Ford, Euclid Beverage, Red Bull, Free Flight, Midwest Bank and Pepsi.