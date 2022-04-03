Businesses and organizations from the industrial and skilled trades industries will be on hand to meet with job seekers at the 2022 Industrial and Skilled Trades Career Expo from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 7, in Building G (Center for Manufacturing Excellence) on Sandburg’s Main Campus in Galesburg, 2051 Tom L. Wilson Blvd.

The expo is free and open to the public. Job seekers will have the opportunity to network with businesses and organizations from the region, explore career fields and learn about Sandburg’s programs of study. For more information, including the most up-to-date list of participating organizations, visit here.

These organizations, subject to change, are scheduled to participate in the Industrial and Skilled Trades Career Expo:

Advance Services

Bricklayers Local 6

Carl Sandburg College Welcome Center

Crown Lift Trucks

Heat and Control Inc.

Horizons HR

ILLOWA Sheet Metal Workers 91 JATC

Local 25 Plumbers and Pipefitters JATC

Manufacturing Maintenance Solutions

Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council – Apprentice and Training Program, Pekin Campus

Syngenta

For more information, contact Tracy Engstrom, coordinator of career development, at 309-341-5246 or tengstrom@sandburg.edu, or visit here.